FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year veteran with the Broward Sheriff’s Office died after contracting COVID-19.

He was most recently patrolling the Deerfield Beach area.

The deputy was diagnosed on March 27th and was hospitalized.

A press conference with Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony will be held at 8:30 Saturday morning.

