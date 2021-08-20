SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale officers bid their final farewell to one of their own, and loved ones have gathered to pay their respects to a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, days after both of them lost their lives to COVID-19.

Officer Jennifer Sepot, 27, was remembered by her family, friends, and co-workers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at a church in Margate.

Hours later, a Mass was held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Doral for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Lazaro Febles.

Sepot joined the police department in April of 2017 and was assigned to the road patrol division.

She leaves behind a husband and a 3-year-old daughter.

“She was known as a 100% kind of person where second best was just not acceptable,” said a speaker at her funeral service. “She’ll be missed, and she will never be forgotten.”

Febles, who died Saturday of COVID complications at age 42, will also be buried on Friday. A funeral procession will take his body to Woodlawn Park Cemetery in Southwest Miami-Dade.

He worked with the Florida Highway Patrol in the Miami area for 11 years.

Sepot and Febles are two of three South Florida officers who recently lost their battles with COVID-19.

Miami Beach Police Officer Edward “Eddie” Perez, a 25-year veteran, died on Thursday. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

