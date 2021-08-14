MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper has lost his battle with COVID-19, loved ones said.

Officials with FHP confirmed Trooper Lazaro Febles died Saturday morning in Miami-Dade County. He was 42.

A GoFundMe page started by the trooper’s “friends and brothers and sisters in blue for his family” states he died “due to COVID-19 complications.”

Febles served more than 11 years with FHP in Troop E – Miami.

He is survived by his wife and two young children.

A statement from Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and FHP Director Colonel Gene Spaulding reads in part, “Trooper Febles loved his family deeply and was a devoted husband and father. Please keep his family and team members in your thoughts and prayers.”

