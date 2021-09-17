HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends have identified a man’s body found in the front yard of a Hallandale Beach home as an up-and-coming 23-year-old rapper.

Hallandale Beach Police responded to the scene in the area of Northwest Sixth Terrace and 10th Street, at around 6:30 a.m., Friday.

According to friends, rapper Wiz Da Wizard, whose name is Wisdom Williams, was the person who was found dead by a dog walker.

“Officers responded, at which time, we were able to confirm that the individual was deceased,” Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Megan Jones said.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where his body could be seen covered with a yellow tarp. It also captured a large crowd attempting to rush to the scene to see it for themselves.

“Family of the potential victim did show up, so in order to contain and maintain the integrity of the investigation, we extended the perimeter,” Jones said.

In 2015, Williams and several others were arrested and charged with breaking into homes. A year later, he was a passenger in a car when rapper Kodak Black was arrested.

Police said they did not receive any reports of gunshots or a struggle in the area.

“At this time, we do not have any known suspects, and the investigation is still ongoing,” Jones said.

If you have any information on the rapper’s death, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

