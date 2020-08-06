Free COVID-19 testing events available to Monroe County residents Aug. 10-14

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County will be hosting multiple free COVID-19 testing events for residents.

Monroe County residents will be able to get tested for free in Tavernier, Marathon, Big Pine Key and Key West from Aug. 10 through the 14.

Testing will be available at the follow locations:

Tavernier : Roth Building located at 50 High Point Rd. Testing will be conducted on Aug. 10 through Aug. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

: Roth Building located at 50 High Point Rd. Testing will be conducted on Aug. 10 through Aug. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Marathon : Ruth Ivins Center located at 3333 Overseas Highway. Testing will be conducted on Aug. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

: Ruth Ivins Center located at 3333 Overseas Highway. Testing will be conducted on Aug. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Big Pine Key : Moose Lodge located at 21 Wilder Rd. Testing will be conducted on Aug. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

: Moose Lodge located at 21 Wilder Rd. Testing will be conducted on Aug. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Key West: College of the Florida Keys located at 5901 College Rd. Testing will be conducted on Aug. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 786-910-9764 or emailing TestingMonroe@flhealth.gov.

Those getting tested must bring a valid ID with them to the appointment.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

