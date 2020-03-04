Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport increases cleaning efforts in wake of virus

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Many people will be flying to South Florida soon for spring break and the Ultra Music Festival, so South Florida airports are cleaning and disinfecting to keep the coronavirus out.

Efforts to disinfect airports have been ramped up across the country. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, employees are wiping down surfaces twice as often.

“We do the hand rails because people’s hands are constantly touching them,” said an airport employee.

Employees are wiping down rails, washing windows and disinfecting seats a total of four times a day to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We actually increase our frequency of cleaning and disinfecting,” said Stalin Flores who is in charge of the airport’s cleaning crews. “We moved from two to almost four times per shift.”

With as many as 80,000 travelers passing through the airport in a day, germs can spread far and wide. For some, that means wearing face masks.

“We don’t know if it’s going to keep us safe, but yes, we’re trying to be safe,” said one traveler.

For others, it means traveling with personal hand wipes.

“It’s definitely been a big effect on, like, the country and stuff like that,” said Carmen Arrendondo, “but I don’t want to live in fear with it. I just want to be more careful.”

Some travelers are not concerned at all.

“I just think people are all hyped up about it,” said one traveler. “It’s the flu, basically.”

Airport officials promise to do their part and encourage travelers to do theirs.

“I don’t have a problem with it,” said airport spokesperson Greg Meyer. “I would encourage my family or anybody to travel anywhere, any time right now, as long as it’s not restricted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention or the U.S. government.”

President Donald Trump and vice president Mike Pence held a press conference Wednesday. They said they are encouraged that travelers across the country seem to be cautious.

