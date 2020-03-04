Doctors address confusion surrounding virus, provide tips to help prevent spread

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Doctors from Baptist Health South Florida addressed some confusion surrounding the coronavirus and gave some tips on how to help prevent its spread.

The health professionals held a press conference on Wednesday to address concerns the virus brings.

“Regardless of where we’re from or who we are, this is a common human enemy,” Dr. Aileen M. Marty said. “It is very important that we be hygienic.”

The doctors also spoke about what the hospital is doing to help prevent a spread, such as screening patients and educating staff on COVID-19. However, they also wanted to let the community know what they should look out for.

“The vast majority of patients that are affected with the COVID-19 are only presented with cough and fever,” Dr. Javier Perez-Fernandez said.

The panel said most people will only experience mild, pneumonia-like symptoms, and the population at a higher risk for the virus are the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

The doctors stressed for the public to be mindful of what they are touching.

​”It’s by contact with objects that someone else has touched,” Dr. John Braden said.

For example, when at the grocery store, wipe down the shopping cart first. After handing the cashier money, doctors recommend using hand sanitizer or washing their hands.

While at home, doctors recommend occasionally wiping the screens of smart devices, such as tablets and smartphones.

Lastly, health officials want people to avoid touching their face throughout the day.

“By keeping surfaces that are frequently touched clean, we are going to reduce spread,” Marty said.

​Meanwhile, some people, like Jacqueline DiFalco, do not seem too worried about the virus.

“I just wipe my counters and wash my hands,” she said. “That’s about it. I don’t do that much.”

Al Brandys, who has COPD, a lung disease, said he is not anymore concerned than usual.

​”I’m normally careful anyway, but not anymore now, you know? You can only wash your hands so many times,” he said.

The doctors also said washing hands is more effective than using hand sanitizer.

They added that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the hospital, but they said they have several patients under investigation.

