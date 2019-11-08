Former North Miami cop who shot therapist completes probation

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A former North Miami Police officer charged in the shooting of a caretaker of an autistic man has completed his probation.

Jonathan Aledda did not get prison time after being convicted of culpable negligence in July.

Aledda shot Charles Kinsey back in 2016.

Kinsey was unarmed and caring for a patient with autism when Aledda fired at the patient and struck Kinsey instead.

The man with autism was playing with a toy truck that Aledda claimed looked like a gun.

