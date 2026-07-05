FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Witnesses who were at a Fort Myers beach shared their story after a lightning strike left one person dead and three hospitalized.

The storm moved in around 2 p.m., with witness Riley Russeau sharing her story.

“It started getting dark on either side, everyone started packing up slowly,” said Russeau.

Mary Hack saw and heard the strike happen.

“It doesn’t look that bad out so you think you can stay a little longer but we were tracking it on our phone,” she said.

Doppler radar showed a lighting strike at 2:18 p.m.

“I was inside the condo, near the window, and it was a big bolt,” said Hack.

Bystanders at the beach rushed to rescue the swimmers and performed CPR before paramedics arrived.

“So, I went running up the beach. He was laying near the water. There was already a paramedic doing CPR. There was already a nurse doing CPR. They had the AED connected, but he did not have a shockable rhythm, so you just keep doing CPR,” said a witness.

Russeau returned to see hysteria on the beach.

“We were gone for maybe 45 minutes and by the time we got back down here there was a whole thing set up, beach cleared out. Emergency trucks on the beach,” she said.

First responders said a man died from the lightning strike and three others were injured and taken to the hospital.

“It’s sad. No one wants to come to the beach and have that happen, so you never expect that something like that is going to happen,” said Russeau. “It’s hard to prepare for a tragedy like that but you have to be aware of what’s going on at the beach.”

Firefighters warned people to stay out of the water during stormy weather.

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