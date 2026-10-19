NEAR FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A burrowing owl was found stuck in a glue trap near Fort Myers back in September.

Local wildlife experts used dish soap to carefully free the owl and remove the sticky substance from its feathers.

The owl spent time recovering at a wildlife shelter and was recently released back into the wild, near the area it was found.

Experts discourage the public from using glue traps because they cause suffering and often trap much more than the rats they are designed to catch.

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