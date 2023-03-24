JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Dozens of second graders jumped for joy after one student answered a math problem correctly. The excitement came from the reward the class received after getting the right answer.

Their teacher talked about the special moment, Friday morning.

“It started with us working in math,” Dwayne Taylor said.

Taylor teaches his students in Jacksonville several subjects, including math.

Just days ago, he offered an ultimatum if a particular student got a math problem right.

“I had told the students that I said, ‘Well, we’re about to get ready to have free time,’ and so, they were like, ‘OK,’ but I told them they have to finish your exit ticket before you earned the free time,” Taylor said.

So the class took Taylor up on his offer.

The classroom chose 8-year-old Harlie McCary to answer the problem.

She got it right and the classroom exploded with joy as another student caught it all on video.

McCary said they were all really excited to be rewarded.

“I love math,” McCary said. “We love to play and have free time.”

Before she even announced the answer, 7-year-old Judah Johnson was seen praying that she get the answer right. When McCary did, Judah cried tears of joy and hugged another classmate.

“I like praying because when I pray, everything goes right, and when she had got the answer right, I started crying because I was so happy and excited,” Johnson said.

The viral video has since been viewed tens of thousands of times and was shared by Barstools Sports and even the official Ted Lasso account.

