ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on surveillance video vandalizing the temporary Pulse shooting memorial in Orlando.

The footage, released this weekend, shows the subject sitting in a wheelchair as he set fire to a wall at the memorial, Oct. 12.

Three angel banners were burned along with several other items.

The memorial honors the victims of the 2016 massacre that claimed 49 lives and wounded 53 others.

