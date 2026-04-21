DELAND, Fla. (WSVN)– A tortoise received treatment after being found in rough shape in what authorities described as a targeted incident, and they believe several children are responsible.

The gopher tortoise is back in the wild recovering after, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said, it appeared to be sprayed by someone with what appears to be insulating foam.

“The creature’s, like, really beautiful and, like, why were they trying to hurt it?” said Griffin Filter.

“It’s unfortunate to hear that, you know it may have been, you know, intentional,” said Allie Bernstein with the Marine Science Center.

The Marine Science Center, located in Ponce Inlet, near Daytona Beach, was able to nurse the matine reptile back to health and release it after a few days.

“If it hadn’t been treated, or if it had gotten more than it did or into the eyes or obstructed its ability to eat, yes, we would be having a different outcome,” said Bernstein.

Witnesses said the alleged abuse happened in DeLand, less than an hour away from Daytona Beach.

“It does sound rather malicious. I mean, that poor turtle,” said Kate Wodder.

FWC is now looking for the group of children that investigators believe may be responsible.

The gopher tortoise is a protected species in Florida and plays an important ecological role by digging burrows used by hundreds of other animals.

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