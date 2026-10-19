(WSVN) - Tesla’s new flying car could soon hover over a city near you.

In an X post Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this past week that he will legalize the new Tesla Roadster.

The vehicle is equipped with 10 directional nozzles, fed by high-pressure tanks filled with compressed air. These thrusters can generate upward and directional force, allowing the vehicle to launch into the air and control its rotation.

Though it’s unlikely drivers will be able to fly on public roads until laws allow for them, the governor wrote that the Roadster “could be used to leapfrog golf carts in the Villages.”

Production of the Roadster is expected to begin in 2028.

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