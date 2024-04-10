BRANDON, Fla. (WSVN) — A 17-year-old burglar tried to avoid law enforcement in a trash can before a K-9 unit was able to sniff him out.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspect breaking into cars, Monday morning.

When they arrived, the suspect, later identified as Jamarian Jackson, fled the scene. In a desperate bid for freedom, the teen jumped several fences before hiding inside a trash can.

Despite his best efforts, the keen nose of a sheriff’s department K-9 tracked him down. Once found, Jackson can be seen popping out of the receptacle with his hands up and then falling to the ground, spilling out of the garbage bin.

Jackson was apprehended and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver.

