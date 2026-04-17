TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - One year has passed since the deadly shooting that occurred at Florida State University.

Faculty and students paid their respects to the lives lost and to those who were affected from the shooting by placing flowers in front of the nine-foot FSU letters.

Investigators said the shooter, Phoenix Ikner, was a student who killed two people and injured six people.

Ikner is currently behind bars and could face the death penalty.

There is currently no word on what his motive for the shooting was.

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