WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A teenager has been accused of committing a creepy crime in Weston.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Anthony Gonzalez Tovar took off his shoes and exposed himself near the 16500 block of Gulf Club Road before attempting to assault a nearby woman who was sitting down in the grass.

A struggle ensued between Tovar and the woman, which resulted in Tovar running away, putting his shoes back on and fleeing from the scene.

Neighbors in the area shared their relief after hearing of his arrest, telling 7News they’d seen him in the area before.

“They have seen this guy, cruising around, looking in the evening, you know, looking into the cars and things like that,” said a local area resident. “They were very thorough, the police, which is good. Makes you just feel safe.”

Tovar has been charged with one count of attempted sexual battery.

Tovar is being processed at the Broward Juvenile Assessment Center.

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