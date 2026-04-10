WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance video assaulting a woman in Weston Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:39 p.m. near the 16500 block of Gulf Club Road.

According to the victim, she was sitting on the grass when an unknown man grabbed her from behind. She struggled with her attacker before he got up, put on his shoes and fled the scene on a nearby scooter.

Surveillance footage shows a light-skinned male wearing a khaki hoodie and distinctive red and black pants exposing himself in an adjacent parking lot before slowly approaching the victim.

The footage shows him surveying his surroundings and removing his shoes before grabbing the woman from behind.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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