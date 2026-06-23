CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — SpaceX tested a new method of bringing a spacecraft safely back to Earth.

The company ran a demonstration of testing project “Starfall” on Tuesday from Cape Canaveral.

The goal is to be able to deliver cargo anywhere in the world from low-earth orbit.

The new capsule could be used for orbital labs or potentially even military equipment, according to the company.

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