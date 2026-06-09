(WSVN) - A South Florida woman is among the first eight fugitives named to the FBI’s newly launched Most Wanted Fraudster list after allegedly helping steal more than $32 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Elaine Escoe, also known as “Annie” and “Annie Palmer,” is wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud and multiple money laundering counts.

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A federal arrest warrant was issued May 22, 2025. She was notified of a scheduled court appearance for June 5, 2025, but failed to appear and was last seen June 3, 2025, in Palm Beach County.

Authorities say she has ties to Jamaica.

Escoe is described as a Black female, stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her left wrist, abdomen, back and right shoulder.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to Escoe’s arrest and conviction. Tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

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