SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Friends, family and a whole lot of Pride filled a Sarasota senior center this past weekend.

Silver Pride returned for its fourth year, bringing together LGBTQ+ seniors for a day of celebration and connection.

The event featured dozens of vendors, resources and opportunities to socialize.

Organizers said the annual event, organized by Project Pride SRQ in partnership Senior Friendship Centers, aims to ensure older adults also feel seen, supported and included.

“They deserve a place where they feel comfortable, and they feel respected,” said Declan Sheehy, Chief Advancement Officer with Senior Friendship Centers.

“Showing that we’re here to affirm that people matter, folks in the older community matter as well,” said Justyn Hunter-Ceruti, Executive Director of Project Pride SRQ.

Organizers said the celebration also highlighted year-round programs designed to keep seniors connected long after Pride Month ends.

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