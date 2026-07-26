BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A partial roof collapse led to chaos at an assisted living facility in Bradenton on Saturday night.

The collapse happened at Aviata at Bradenton Villas.

Manatee County officials said that the collapse was caused by extensive water damage and termite damage.

The incident forced an evacuation of residents at the facility.

Officials also said that over 150 people were relocated, but no one was injured.

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