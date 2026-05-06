JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A former police K-9 discovered a stash buried in the sands near Jacksonville.

Bodycam video shows officers arriving to a beach where the canine found a giant bale of marijuana.

The pooch, who was a drug dog, alerted his owner to the find.

The bale was secured and transported to the sheriff’s office.

No arrest has been made in the case.

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