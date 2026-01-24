ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A rally against deportations by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement drew crowds to an ICE facility in Orlando on Friday, after previous protests against a deadly shooting that killed an American woman during an immigration operation.

Protestors carried signs reading “Abolish ICE” alongside other slogans against recent immigration operations.

Several law enforcements agencies responded and watched over the protest, after a tense moment led to an arrest of a protestor.

Witnesses said that a car pulled into the facility on Delegates Drive with someone in the back seat. The protestor questioned who was in the car, but when told to move from the gate, the person put their hand on the car.

“Then came and tackled this person, put them in cuffs, then they decided to block the road and bring 20 to 30 more state trooper cars,” said a protestor. “There was no conversation, no de-escalation from the police. They didn’t read, I don’t think there was any rights read. They just completely man-handled that person and it was in silence.”

Before the arrest was made, the protests were peacefully carried out until tensions increased.

“I think we’re the next Minneapolis,” said another protestor. “I think Orlando is.”

Many protestors expressed frustration over a recent memo, which states that ICE agents can forcibly enter homes during immigration operations, without warrants signed by judges.

If the only thing stopping the government from overreaching and overstepping their bounds is merely a signature of another agent, then we’re in deep,” said a demonstrator. “We’re collectively punishing all immigrants for the actions of a few immigrants, and it’s simply not fair.”

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said their presence was to keep everyone safe as protestors exercised their rights.

