KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Key West but decided not to flee.

According to Key West Police, 61-year-old Shannon Gayton walked into the Keys Federal Credit Union on Friday morning, threw a bag at tellers and demanded money.

Gayton then told the tellers that he’d be waiting outside for officers to arrive.

When officers spotted Gayton, they immediately took him into custody and returned the money that was in the bag.

Officers said the FBI was notified.

