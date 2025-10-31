JUNO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Over 21,000 nests were recorded during this season of sea turtle nesting along the nine-and-a-half-mile stretch of Juno Beach, according to experts.

The results come as Friday was the last day of the season, and marine biologists say it was one of the best years yet.

This marks the third-highest nesting season on record.

But experts warn that even with the season’s end, residents may see some stragglers who need extra help over the next few months.

“So this time of year, with a lot of wind and wave action and these king tides, we start to see a lot of erosion of the beach, as well as washback hatchlings. A washback is an individual that’s a little bit larger than a normal hatching that has algae and debris on its back, and those will not swim out,” Justin Perrault, Vice President of Research, LMC.

If you spot a washback or any other hatchling in need of help, call wildlife officials.

Researchers say some nests could still hatch through December.

