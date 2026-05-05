ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An Orlando family is celebrating their miracle baby after a first-of-its-kind surgery was performed to save their baby’s life.

A groundbreaking surgery allowed the Joubert family’s son, Cassian, to be born twice.

“Our baby was getting sicker and sicker. And we knew that we had to do something, if there was anything to be done, that could save Cassian’s life,” said Keishara Joubert, Cassian’s mother.

“We were on a race against time,” said Gregory Joubert, Cassian’s father.

At 19 weeks into Keishara’s pregnancy, doctors diagnosed Cassian with congenital high airway obstruction syndrome, a very rare and often deadly condition where a baby’s airway is blocked before birth.

One surgical procedure was unsuccessful, so doctors presented a new option, one they had never done before.

Cassian briefly entered the world at just 25 weeks old, marking the first time that type of surgery has ever been successful for a baby with the condition.

While waiting for Cassian’s arrival, the family got an early look at their son.

“We were able to open mom’s abdomen, her tummy, open the uterus itself, deliver only the baby’s head outside of the uterus, and expose the neck. Then we placed the baby back into the uterus, and we closed the uterus. Mom stayed in the hospital until delivery,” said Emanuel Viastos, Medical Director at Orlando Health Women’s Institute Fetal Care Center.

The Joubert family is deeply grateful to the medical team that helped bring their son into the world.

“We’re very pleased to be able to be successful with this first surgery,” said Viastos.

To address a blockage that keeps him on a ventilator, Cassian still faces two other surgeries before he turns 2.

During the long journey, the family has found moments to pause and celebrate what matters most.

“I think we’re planning a small party for his first birthday, the anniversary of the surgery that saved his life,” said Keishara.

Both parents are celebrating the major surgery that saved their son’s life.

“There were a lot of challenges where we had to be ready to say goodbye, but we said hello,” said Gregory.

Congenital high airway obstruction syndrome affects one in every 50,000 to 100,000 births and is often fatal.

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