KISSIMMEE, Fla (WSVN) — Officers were able to make a gator grab at a high school.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office found the scaly intruder in the baseball bullpen on campus at a Kissimmee high school.

“I’m sorry sir. We do not want you on the property anymore,” an officer tells the alligator.

Body camera footage shows officials quickly grabbing and relocating the animal to a suitable habitat.

Officials said the high school’s football team was practicing nearby, but thankfully nobody was harmed.

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