CLEARWATER. Fla. (WSVN) — Officers in Clearwater saved a driver from a sinking car.

As authorities arrived, the vehicle began rapidly submerging into a pond. Officers quickly tried to open the side door but it was locked.

The driver appeared to be unresponsive as she wasn’t able to respond to the officers’ commands to unlock the door.

Officers then broke the window to pull her out.

Paramedics then rushed her to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown as of late Friday afternoon.

It’s unclear how the driver ended up in the pond.

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