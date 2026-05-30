ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 1,500 students attended a graduation ceremony from Florida Virtual School.

The ceremony, which took place at the University of Central Florida, was for the largest class that the organization has had.

Thousands turned to FLVS when schools closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Now students are turning to virtual school for individual courses, such as driver education.

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