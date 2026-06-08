PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A motorcyclist is facing charges after troopers said he hit over 140 miles per hour during a high-speed pursuit north of Tampa.

According Florida Highway Patrol, 44-year old Jeff Freymuller was first clocked going 104 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone in Pasco County before he sped off, Saturday night

Investigators said Freymuller ran multiple red lights and reached speeds of up to 145 mph.

The suspect eventually gave up and told troopers he fled because he had medical marijuana in his pocket.

Freymuller was then arrested on charges of fleeing law enforcement and speeding.

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