NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from New Port Richey.

According to detectives, Giovanni Young was last seen in the 3900 block of Headsail Drive in New Port Richey on Wednesday.

Young stands 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 170 pounds.

Young has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the words “Lost Paradise” with a golden angel and blue flames, and brown Nike sweatpants, and a sleeve tattoo that reads “money bags, get rich or die.”

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Young, please contact FDLE or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.

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