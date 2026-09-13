OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A man from Michigan who recently moved to Central Florida was killed by a lightning strike in Osceola County. Now family and friends mourn his loss.

20-year-old Matthew Jenkins was killed in the strike, with Blake Jahn, his friend, sharing his story.

“It was a day full of mixed emotions, tears, telling different people, not knowing who knew. It was a really hard day. And then last night, you know, tossing and turning, could barely sleep. I mean, he was my best friend,” he said.

Jahn met Jenkins in their cross-country team during their freshman year of high school, and remained friends for seven years.

“Gosh, he cared so deeply for everyone around him. When he opened up to you, you knew him more than anybody else and just such a good kid and a great son, brother, boyfriend to his girlfriend. Great best friend, best best friend I could ever ask for,” he said.

Jenkins’s mother said that he moved to Orlando for an internship at Walt Disney World.

A Walt Disney Company spokesperson released a statement reading: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matthew. He had just begun his Disney College Program journey and will always be remembered as part of our Disney community. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Jahn shared his thoughts on the statement.

“I mean, you got me tearing up right now just hearing that. I didn’t know they did that. That’s awesome. Yeah, I mean, he would wish he was under different circumstances, but he would love that. He would love it very much. I’m very happy that they did that for him,” he said.

Jenkins’s mother also said that Matthew was a kind soul, and Jahn said that his friend was excited for the opportunity to explore his future.

“‘A man only dies when he is forgotten,’ And when he said that, I instantly like took a screenshot and like saved it because it’s so true. And Matt will never die because there’s so many people that will continue to share his story. And he was only 20, and the amount of people he touched at 20 years old is just insane.” he said.

Jenkin’s loved ones have recieved overwhelming support from across the country.

His death is the sixth incident involving lightning in 2026.

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