MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) -A Miami man is behind bars after deputies say he tried to cash a fraudulent $1 million check at a Martin County bank.

Marc Anthony Taylor Jr., 38, was arrested after walking into a local bank and attempting to deposit the check, which was written under the name Gregg Slyvan Cooper and drawn from JP Morgan Chase Bank, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the check was made payable to Cooper Legacy Builders LLC, an Orlando company Taylor had set up as a limited liability corporation.

Deputies said his plan was to withdraw funds before the bank realized the check was fake.

An alert bank teller notified authorities, and deputies responded quickly to stop the scheme, the sheriff’s office said.

Taylor was charged with uttering a false instrument, possession of a fake driver’s license, possession of an altered ID card, and attempting to fraudulently obtain property of $50,000 or more.

Deputies said Taylor has a history of fraud-related offenses and may be connected to similar scams across Florida.

