DELTONA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man gifted his neighbor a new set of stars and stripes ahead of America’s 250th birthday.

Deltona resident Tim Chech said he was surprised to find someone he didn’t recognize outside his home.

“I looked down at my phone, and I saw a gentleman on my driveway, and I was like, ‘That’s a little odd,'” he said.

However, what Chech found wasn’t a stranger, but his neighbor Jim, who was keen on paying tribute to the stars and stripes.

“I wanted to give you a new flag, ’cause I see that one’s kind of faded. It’s just a neighborly thing to do,” Jim is heard saying on Chech’s Ring camera footage.

The simple gesture honored a symbol of freedom. It also left a lasting impression on Chech.

“It was something special that just doesn’t happen every day, you know. I mean, for somebody to, to first of all, drive by my house, think, ‘You know what? I have an extra flag here at my house, I’m going to go drop this by this random person’s house doesn’t know me,'” said Chech. “I don’t know him. I mean, it really meant a lot. It was better than any kind of gift, I think, anybody could ever imagine.”

A flag that stands for freedom now proudly flies high in front of Chech’s home.

Chech said he’s proud to be an American.

“America is the greatest place on Earth. I mean, there’s no place better than America, you know?” he said. “I mean, several men and women have died for this country; the least I can do is fly the flag in my front yard. It costs me little to nothing, especially with Jim being around, it cost me nothing today to fly the flag.”

Chech said he found Jim, and the two were able to meet in person.

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