FLORIDA KEYS, FLA. (WSVN) – A special wish granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida made waves in the Florida Keys.

Seven-year-old Jhmael Jackson, who has a rare neurological disorder, received a special opportunity to meet and swim with dolphins at Island Dolphin Care thanks to Make a Wish Southern Florida.

His family said that the water has always been his happy place, and that the experience left him calm, happy, and smiling.

They also said the experience was a memory that would last a lifetime.

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