TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials said a civilian assailant was detained after they got into a violent confrontation with security at the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa over the weekend.

According to local reports, the subject breached the perimeter of the base at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Both the civilian and one officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The subject was taken into custody, and the security breach remains under investigation.

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