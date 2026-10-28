DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A teen who survived being struck by lightning reunited with the medical team who helped save his life in Delray Beach.

Fourteen-year-old Kevin Sosa and his family made an appearance at the Delray Medical Center to meet with the team that saved him on Wednesday.

“Thank you for saving my life,” he told the doctors.

He was struck by lightning during a soccer game in August and suffered from cardiac arrest in front of his family.

A doctor translated for Sosa’s father as he described what happened next.

“He remembers turning around, his wife screaming, ‘Kevin, don’t leave us!’ and seeing him on the ground, lying on his side, turning him onto his back, seeing that he really wasn’t breathing, he didn’t think his heart was beating, and he started CPR. And the wife was asking for help, to call 911,” he said.

A good Samaritan then stepped up to keep the CPR going until first responders arrived.

Officials said that their quick thinking helped save Sosa’s life.

“In this case, I believe their pre-hospital care, giving him CPR, and mitigating the secondary injury, which would have been anoxia, or lack of blood supply to his brain, was probably prevented because they did CPR in the field,” said Dr. Angela Jones from Delray Medical Center.

“He saved his son’s life by starting the CPR, and it’s still an emotional burden. That’s why we’re so excited to be here today because this is not a common thing,” said Peter Antevy, medical director of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Sosa was not unscathed; his jersey and shoes were left charred after the electricity ran through his clothing. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remained in a coma for several days.

After a month, he showed major signs of recovery and was allowed to go home.

Sosa also celebrated his 14th birthday while in recovery at the hospital.

His family said that the situation has brought them closer together.

“They are even more united and stronger than ever,” said a doctor on behalf of Sosa’s father.

Sosa said that he has not been deterred from doing what he loves after the incident.

“I’m going to play soccer when I get home,” he said.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.