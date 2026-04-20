TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a legal fight to end a law that allows pregnant women in Florida to temporarily use disabled parking spaces.

Critics of the law feel it keeps those with disabilities from finding parking spaces they need.

Florida State Rep. Fiona McFarland revealed what led her to propose the legislation that became law.

“My fourth baby was due in September, and I was so hot in the Florida summer, and my mobility really was restricted,” she said.

The lawmaker described something a lot of expecting mothers in the Sunshine State can relate to. The law that passed last year allows pregnant women to get a temporary disabled parking permit.

“I just wanted to help out moms,” said McFarland.

However, a lawsuit filed this past week argued that the law violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The United Spinal Association is among the plaintiffs in the case.

“We already know that there aren’t enough ADA parking spaces. We need to increase that number, but allowing folks who are not covered by ADA to park in ADA parking spaces just exacerbates the existing problems,” said Steve Liberman with the United Spinal Association.

The plaintiffs argue the state has already handed out thousands of temporary disabled parking placards to pregnant women who don’t otherwise have a disability.

Under federal law, these are spots that are reserved only for people with disabilities.

Advocates said that as a result of the passing of this law, a lot of disabled Floridians are now having trouble finding parking.

“Everybody should have the parking that they need, but we already have a shortage for disabled people; those are federally protected,” said Claudia Center with the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund. “I think it’s great to require pregnancy parking, but it has to be separate, it can’t be the same spots.”

The lawsuit asks a judge to stop the law and invalidate all pregnant parking permits that have already been issued.

“Typically what they’re going to need is just to be close to the entrance, and so, they don’t need all those dimensions and all that access aisle and all the things that go into a disability space,” said Center.

Last fall, McFarland responded to questions about potential legal challenges to the law.

“I don’t want to take away from handicapped people who truly have a true physical limit in their mobility, I just wanted to be able to park in a convenient location when I was really uncomfortable at late stages of my pregnancy, and I wanted that for other women, too,” said McFarland.

It’s not clear when the lawsuit will go before a judge.

Federal guidelines require parking lots to designate 2% to 4% of spaces for the disabled, but advocates say that isn’t enough — especially in Florida, where as many as 20% of drivers have disabled permits.

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