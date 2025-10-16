KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A 60-year-old Key West woman accused of posing as a travel agent and scamming customers out of thousands of dollars for trips that never happened is facing additional charges, according to authorities.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Traci Leann Culiver-Sanchez has been charged with more counts of theft following an ongoing investigation into fraudulent travel bookings.

Her co-defendant, 54-year-old Steven Carl Sanchez, was also arrested earlier this year in connection with the same scheme.

The couple, who operated Majestic Seas Charters and Majestic Seas Luxury Charters, were first arrested in April after investigators said they sold fake vacation packages, including trips to Cuba, despite not being registered to offer travel services to a terrorist-designated state, according to authorities.

Authorities said new victims have since come forward, reporting that they also booked fishing charter trips through the same company that were canceled without refunds.

