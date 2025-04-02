KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Key West couple posing as travel agents was arrested after allegedly scamming seven people out of thousands of dollars for a trip to Cuba that never happened, according to authorities.

Steven Carl Sanchez, 53, and Traci Leann Culiver-Sanchez, 60, are charged with grand theft and offering or selling travel services without registration to a terrorist-designated state.

The suspects, who operated under the name Majestic Seas Luxury Charters, allegedly promised a trip to Cuba but failed to deliver.

One victim contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office after booking a trip for approximately $4,000.

The group, including the suspects, was scheduled to meet at Miami International Airport for a Dec. 5 departure. However, the suspects arrived late, causing the group to miss their flight, investigators said.

According to MCSO, although new flights were booked, the trip was canceled a few hours later, and none of the victims received a refund.

Detectives later discovered that neither suspect was registered with the Department of Agriculture as required for selling travel services.

Warrants were issued, and the couple was booked into jail on Monday.

