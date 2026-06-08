JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Jacksonvile high school graduation moment has struck a cord far beyond the classroom, and now one family’s celebration has gone viral — not just for a diploma, but for what it represents.

For Antonio Brown, the tears were for more than graduation day, they were about witnessing his nephew, Tyon Newsome, become the first male in the family to ever earn a high school diploma.

“My nephew, the first boy, man, first man, on my mama and dad, to walk across the stage,” said Brown.

“You know, people don’t finish school and stuff, so I didn’t want to end up how they ended up,” said Newsome.

Many have called Newsome’s efforts a powerful example of breaking generational barriers.

“It’s a lot of followers out here, and all the followers getting left, they’re getting followed to the grave and to the jail yard,” said Brown. “We got to make sure they complete the mission, you know. That’s our goal. We got to make sure they finish and do it.”

For the family, that walk across the stage marked the beginning of a new legacy.

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