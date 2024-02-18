PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger from above crashed down on top of a truck below an Interstate 95 overpass in Palm Beach Gardens when, police said, another car made a risky turn during a high-speed pursuit and dropped a few feet. Now the woman who was hit is speaking out about the frightening fall.

Angie Lewis said she was with a friend when they stopped at a traffic light, at around 10 p.m., Thursday.

“I can’t even tell you what happened. I couldn’t at that moment figure out what was happening,” she said. “All of a sudden, my roof caved in, in the back of the truck. The truck shook, and then I realized a car had come off the 95 on-ramp above us and landed on us.”

Lewis said the impact sounded like an explosion.

“I thought maybe a bomb went off, or someone rammed into the stopped cars,” she said, “and then I thought, ‘Maybe the bridge collapsed.'”

Lewis said she then saw the Mercedes-Benz and realized it had fallen from the overpass directly above her.

Palm Beach Gardens Police said the car was driven by a juvenile who was trying to get away from officers.

Investigators said the young motorist took the curve too fast and fell off the side, onto Lewis’ GMC Yukon Denali.

“It was chaos. There were parts all over the road. There was the Mercedes in the middle of the road on all four tires,” said Lewis. “It was like a movie, a scene out of a movie, but I was living it.”

Somehow, no one was injured.

Lewis said the back half of the truck’s roof had collapsed onto the back seats.

Nobody was sitting there at the time, but Lewis said it is where her young daughters always sit when they’re with her.

“It comes in waves. I think about it, I cry, because it’s her seat that got demolished, and had she been there, she may not be here now,” she said.

Lewis describes herself as lucky — lucky her girls weren’t in the vehicle, lucky she wasn’t parked a few feet farther back, and lucky to still be alive.

“When I think about what could have happened. I didn’t sleep at all last night — my heart was racing, I couldn’t breathe — but we’re here,” she said.

Police haven’t specified why they were trying to stop the Mercedes, only saying it was a traffic violation. They have apprehended the driver.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.