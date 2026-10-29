BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN)– A father shared his story after a stop at South Florida gas station took a terrifying turn.

He said he was shot during an attempted robbery, where incredibly, his iPhone protected him.

Joseph leatherman an underwater photographer who spends his free time diving with sharks is no stranger to risk, but Tuesday, he faced a different type of danger at a Marathon gas station in Boynton Beach.

“The individual came up to me, behind me, pressed the gun into my back and told me to give me everything I had,” said Leatherman. “I told him to get out of here and to leave me alone. He threatened to shoot me and I continued to stand my ground and tell him to leave.”

That’s when Leatherman said the man identified by police as Christopher Porta, started shooting.

He said the iPhone and otterbox case in his pocket stopped a bullet, saving his life

“The phone saved my life, believe it or not, it happens. Hallelujah. I don’t know what kind of armament they put in those phones, but it deflected a 9mm round away from my body, otherwise, I would be missing part of my leg right now.”

Leatherman said three more shots were fired as he ran for cover.

He’s now out of the hospital, but pieces of metal are still embedded in his ankle.

“There’s actually shrapnel in my leg right now,” said Leatherman.

His instinct was to stand his ground, and looking back, he said he would not encourage others to make the same choice.

“The more I talk about it, the easier it is to just kind of come to grips with the situation, I’m just happy to be here,” said Leatherman.

Police used surveillance video to track down and arrest Porta.

He remains in the Palm Beach County Jail, where he faces attempted robbery & attempted homicide charges.

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