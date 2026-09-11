MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea turtle has been released into the waters off Marathon after undergoing months of treatment.

The 150-pound loggerhead sea turtle, named Hope, was rescued in early June with a bad entanglement injury. As a result, veterinarians at The Turtle Hospital had to amputate one of her front flippers.

Months of rehab allowed Hope to properly heal and regain her strength.

Friday afternoon, she returned to sea as beachgoers cheered her on.

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