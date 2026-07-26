A special contest drew a crowd of Ernest Hemingway look-alikes in Key West.

More than 130 look-alikes took to the stage at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West to compete for the 45th annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest.

The winner, Chris Dutton from Tampa, became the first “young Hemingway” to win the title.

Dutton won by sporting the author’s dark hair and mustache, breaking from the traditional white-bearded look of past champions.

The weekend of fun continued, as the Hemingway look-alikes took to the streets for Key West’s annual “Running of the Bulls.”

The ceremony was done with life-size model bulls on wheels.

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