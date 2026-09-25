GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in Gainesville found themselves in a tense overnight standoff with a sword-wielding man.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies said 26-year-old Josiah Smith had broken into a home along the the 3400 block of Northwest 91st St.and forced the owner outside, early Wednesday morning.

Body camera video captured deputies telling the suspect to drop the sword.

“I need you to do me a favor and throw that sword away, OK?” said a deputy on bodycam footage. “Drop the sword! Hold on. There you go.”

When he refused to comply with deputies, Smith was shocked with a Taser.

Investigators said the suspect didn’t know the victim.

Smith faces a list of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

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