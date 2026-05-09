BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A vessel traveling struck and killed a woman who was diving near Big Pine Key, authorities said.

According to officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 27-year-old Jocelyn Brown from Key West was diving with a dive flag displayed when she was struck by the vessel on Friday.

Officials said that the occupants of the vessel recovered Brown from the water and transported her to shore, where she later died from her injuries.

An investigation by the FWC is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.