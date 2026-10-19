THE KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) – A group of boaters have been rescued from a capsized vessel in the Keys.

Four people were left clinging to the hull of a 26-foot catamaran after it overturned five miles south of Boot Key Harbor.

The passengers had a marine radio on board and were able to call for help.

No one was hurt, and everyone was safely brought back to shore.

The Coast Guard says, with a small craft advisory in effect, boaters should always check the Marine Forecast before heading out to sea.

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