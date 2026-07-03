CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — The tallest Florida flagpole marked a patriotic milestone ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

The 250-foot flagpole was raised earlier this week at Bernice Braden Park in Cape Coral.

The flagpole was under construction for weeks to ensure it was ready by Independence Day on Saturday.

Cape Coral City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn spearheaded the project and raised over $300,000 in donations to cover the costs.

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